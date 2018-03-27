After sitting idle for nearly two decades, the downtown Edmonton Canada Post clock will keep time once more.

The 1960s-era clock, saved when the old post office was torn down to make way for the new Royal Alberta Museum, now graces the museum's facade.

"It's never a bad thing to recognize that we are not the original tenants on this site," said Chris Robinson, the museum's executive director.

The old post office opened at 103A Avenue and 99th Street in 1966 and the clock was part of a forward-thinking plan for the city.

"It was supposed to be modern and it was supposed to reflect the new city centre ethos," said Kathryn Ivany, City of Edmonton archivist.

"They didn't want to move the older (post office) clock because it had the fancy Roman numerals. They wanted a modern clock."

The time piece helped Edmonton residents tell time for nearly three decades until the post office and mail sorting plant fell into disrepair in the mid-1990s.

"They knew it was a terminal building so they stopped repairing it and I think the clock was one of those early malfunctions that never really was fixed," Ivany said.

As time passed, the hands were removed and eventually lost.

The clock was handless for many years while sitting above the post office parking lot. (Google)

Including the clock in the museum's design was part of the plan from "day one," Robinson said.

Robinson couldn't say exactly what repairs are needed to get the clock running again. The museum is working with Alberta Infrastructure to get the clock functioning in time for the grand opening this year.

The $375.5 million museum as 72,000 square feet of permanent exhibition space, double the old museum site on Stony Plain Road in the Glenora neighbourhood.

Construction on the site started in 2015, but there's still no confirmed date for when the building will officially open to the public.