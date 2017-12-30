The Edmonton attacks

Five people were injured in two separate attacks on the night of Sept. 30.

At about 8:15 p.m., a man rammed his car into a police officer working traffic control at an Edmonton Eskimos game. The suspect got out of his car and stabbed the officer, Const. Mike Chernyk.

The suspect fled, sparking a manhunt.

At around 11:15 p.m., police identified a suspect driving a U-Haul truck and began a high-speed chase. The pursuit moved from Wayne Gretzky Drive to downtown, where dozens of police cruisers sped through some of Edmonton's busiest streets on a Saturday night in pursuit of the truck.

The U-Haul struck pedestrians during the chase. They all survived.

The chase ended when the truck flipped on its side.Abdulahi Sharif, 30, was arrested at the scene.

Police said at the time they were investigating the attacks as acts of terrorism, but no terrorism charges were laid. The case has been adjourned to Jan. 12., until after the accused receives a psychiatric assessment.

Accidental Beach

The summer of 2017 unveiled a getaway spot completely uncharacteristic for Edmonton: a beach.

Accidental Beach surfaced, well, accidentally near the Cloverdale neighbourhood. It showed up after berms were placed in the North Saskatchewan River so city crews could start work on the new Tawatina LRT bridge.

Edmontonians flocked to the area, basking in the sun, wading in the water, and exploring the river valley trails around the beach.

There were concerns about the influx of people to the Cloverdale neighbourhood. Most Edmontonians were keen to keep the city's newest staycation spot.

City council reviewed a report in November about what it would take to maintain the beach. It would require environmental reviews and approval from the provincial and federal governments.

The city hasn't decided whether the beach will stay or go, but nature could make the decision for them. Deliberations will continue in the new year if the beach remains after the ice melts.

Alberta couple wins $60 million

In September, Robin Walker went to her local corner store to buy chicken feed. She came out $60 million richer.

Walker recalled a bit of confusion when she and her partner, Brett McCoy, discovered their winning Lotto Max ticket.

"I holler out the door. I'm like, 'Brett, get in here. You've got to see this. We won $60,000,'" she said.

The couple from Peers, Alta. said an extra $60,000 in the bank would have helped them pay off their mortgage. But Walker had miscounted the zeroes — the win was a lot more than that.

The win is the biggest jackpot in Alberta history.

Edmonton's wild mayoral race

Thirteen people joined the campaign for mayor in October. Most were fringe candidates, but that didn't mean the race was boring.

Mayoral forums were heated. CBC News caught the infamous "Don't call me sweetie" confrontation on camera, where candidates Carla Frost and Bob Ligertwood had a public argument in which Frost threatened to knock Ligertwood out.

At another forum, candidate Ron Cousineau claimed the questions candidates were asked were rigged. He said they were "weak, generic and censored" before walking off the stage.

Candidates also took a stab at Mayor Don Iveson over delayed infrastructure projects. Still, he easily claimed his second term as mayor on Oct. 16, taking 72 per cent of the vote.

The creation of the United Conservative Party

The Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties voted to unite the right in July. They merged to create the United Conservative Party to better their chances of defeating the NDP government in the next provincial election.

Former conservative MP Jason Kenney was elected leader of the party in October, taking 61.1 per cent of the vote. He defeated former Wildrose leader Brian Jean and Calgary lawyer Doug Schweitzer.

He went on to win the Calgary-Lougheed byelection, setting up a coming showdown with Premier Rachel Notley.

The Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers fans thought the dark ages were over when the team made the playoffs for the first time in a decade. They had a successful run last spring, defeating the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and taking the Anaheim Ducks to game seven in the second.

But flash forward to fall, and the blue and orange seemed to back to their old selves — sitting near the bottom of the standings.

The explosive home opener against the Calgary Flames featured a hat trick from Connor McDavid. But the team's success fizzled out after that. They're currently second last in their division, and their chances of making the playoffs seem slim.

Northlands Coliseum closes

After 44 years of concerts, rodeos and Oilers games, Northlands Coliseum stands filled with fans for the last time in December.

It's where many of Edmonton's greatest hockey moments played out. In 1979, Wayne Gretzky scored his first NHL goal there. In 2006, the coliseum hosted three of the final-round playoff games between the Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes. And in April 2016, hockey fans took in the final NHL game played at the coliseum.

Edmontonians bid the venue farewell with a weekend of events in December, including a charity hockey game, a pancake breakfast and a round dance.

The city takes back the land on Jan. 1, but council hasn't decided what will be done with the building. It could be demolished, but Mayor Don Iveson has said the city would consider saving the building if a private investor shows interest in revitalizing the space.

The Walterdale Bridge finally opens

The opening of the new Walterdale Bridge could have been one of CBC Edmonton's top stories of 2015 — that is, if the $155-million project hadn't been two years behind schedule.

Two lanes of the bridge opened to traffic in September, and the third lane and pedestrian sidewalk opened later.

Once the new bridge went up, the old bridge came down. It stretched across the North Saskatchewan River for 103 years, but was taken apart piece by piece in October.

Wildfires in Alberta and B.C.

The Fort McMurray wildfire was CBC Edmonton's top story of 2016, but fires in other parts of the country made headlines this year.

B.C. saw its biggest wildfire ever recorded, and firefighters struggled to contain the Kenow wildfire in southwestern Alberta and B.C. The massive fire ravaged Waterton park, but residents returned to a townsite untouched by the flames.

Wildfires also burned across southern Alberta, forcing several communities to evacuate.

Alberta skies were hazy with smoke from the fires throughout the summer. Environment Canada issued air-quality alerts as winds wafted the smoke toward Edmonton. People with breathing problems were warned to stay indoors.

Canada 150

Canadians across the country honoured their heritage and diversity in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday.

Entry into national parks was free all year and $150 rail passes sold out quickly.

In Edmonton, sculptures were built, tulips were planted, and $150,000 worth of fireworks went off.

But not everyone marked the milestone. Some Canadians questioned the celebrations because of the country's history of mistreating Indigenous people.