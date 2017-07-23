A teenage girl has died a day after being pulled from a pond in northeast Edmonton, according to a GoFundMe page.

Krystyna Maksymova was rushed to hospital at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday after Edmonton Fire Rescue Services pulled her from the pond near 76th Street and 179th Avenue.

Crews put her on advanced life-support as soon as they got her out of the water, District Fire Chief Ed Pitman told CBC News.

Bystanders were trying to rescue the girl before emergency responders got to the pond, Pitman said.

It appeared she got caught in the mud, he added.

Maksymova died at Alexandra Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Photos of Krystyna Maksymova from the GoFundMe page. (GoFundMe.com)

"Krystyna drowned in a community lake trying to save her neighbour's dog that she was walking with her little sister," the GoFundMe page says. Funds raised will go towards funeral costs, according to the page.

"Her parents Svitlana and Volodymyr and her younger sister are devastated, destroyed, crushed by the sudden loss of their precious girl."

A memorial of flowers and a stuffed dog were left in the cattails surrounding the pond on Sunday evening.