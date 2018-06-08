Youth program helps grow trust between police and Edmonton immigrant communities

Naol Tasissa grew up in Ethiopia — a country where he said the relationship between police and the community is strained.

The 19-year-old said his mother was suspected of supporting an opposition party, and was imprisoned for 10 days as a result.

So when Tasissa came to Canada in 2014, he was wary of police. A community program helped change that, he said.

The Police and Youth Engagement Program (PYEP) brings Edmonton police and young immigrants and refugees together to build mutual trust. The program was highlighted Thursday night at the annual general meeting for REACH Edmonton, which promotes crime reduction in the city.

The Police and Youth Engagement Program was highlighted Thursday at an event by REACH Edmonton. (CBC)

Tasissa went through the program in 2015 and was a youth leader last summer.

"Before I did the program, I didn't really think that police in Canada were nice," he said.

"Having bad experiences with me and my family particularly in Ethiopia ... I didn't really think of police as they are today. So going to the program helped me to get to know them and find out for myself who they are."

The two-week program features educational presentations and activities led by police and community leaders.

There is still a bit of fear because you're not really sure every policeman is a good person. - Naol Tasissa

Tasissa, who was part of a panel discussion about PYEP on Thursday, said he gained a better understanding of Canadian law and how Edmonton police operate.

But Tasissa's reservations about police haven't been resolved completely.

"There is still a bit of fear because you're not really sure every policeman is a good person," he said. "You're not sure that you're always going to get treated equally."

'Police are part of our community'

Supt. Terry Rocchio, a liaison for the program, understands why some new Canadians fear police.

"A lot of these youth and the families come from countries where they're oppressed by police," he said. "So we're just trying to show them that in this society, in Canada the police are part of our community."

On the first day of the program, police wear plainclothes to demonstrate they're regular people, Rocchio said.

They take the teens on beat walks, teach them about local crime and engage in activities like soccer.

Timiro Mohamed went through the program in 2015 and was a youth leader for two years.

The Police and Youth Engagement Program changed her perception of Edmonton police, said Timiro Mohamed. (CBC)

She noted that mistrust of police isn't reserved to refugees and immigrants, highlighting tension between police and black Canadians and Americans.

"As someone who is black, it's really difficult to have to see that and have to constantly experience those news stories," she said.

As a result, Mohamed said she was apprehensive about joining the program, but is thankful for the experience because it helped grow her confidence in local enforcement.

This year's program runs from Aug. 7 to 17.