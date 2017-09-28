A police vehicle and a civilian vehicle collided in northwest Edmonton Thursday evening, resulting in minor injuries.

Edmonton police closed down the westbound lanes of 153rd Avenue and the northbound lanes of 127th Street around 7 p.m. and advised drivers to avoid travelling near the intersection.

"Injuries appear to be minor to all involved," police said in a press release, without specifying the number of victims.

Yahya Arrabi was in a vehicle that drove past the scene Thursday. He said it was a silver, unmarked police pickup truck was involved in the crash.