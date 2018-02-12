Tasering a man who refused to follow commands during a confrontation with police last year was a reasonable use of force, ruled the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team Monday.

"The force used by the officers was reasonable in the circumstances, and was no more than necessary to gain compliance from the man and prevent an assault on the officer," said executive director Susan Hughson.

At about 6:45 a.m. on June 20, officers were called to Jasper Avenue and 90th Street, for a man believed to be armed with a knife and machete.

The man, holding a knife, ran from police.

When police ordered him to stop and drop the knife, he obeyed, but then refused to follow other commands, ASIRT said in a news release.

When the man advanced on an officer, a second officer standing behind the man fired his Taser.

The man fell backwards on the pavement, injuring his head.

The man later acknowledged that he was under the influence of an intoxicant and indicated he had no memory of the incident, ASIRT said.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving Alberta's police resulting in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.