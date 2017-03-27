Edmonton police are looking for suspects in a Monday afternoon shooting in the city's northeast.

At about 3 p.m. police were called to a weapons complaint in the area of 133rd Avenue and 66th Street, police said in a press release Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Police cordoned off the area around a northeast home on Monday afternoon.

The man is in hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers spoke with several witnesses in the area and put up police tape around an entire home.

Police believe it was an isolated incident. They are looking for suspects and a pickup truck connected to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.