Homicide detectives are seeking a potential witness in connection with the stabbing death of a 39-year-old man inside a Strathcona apartment building earlier this month.

Homicide investigators would like to speak with Andrew Nicolous Barnett, 19, who they believe was inside an apartment suite either before or during the fatal encounter on March 11.

Marlon Jair Nunez was found dead in an apartment complex near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue after police received a call from a family member earlier that afternoon.

A 39-year-old man was found dead Sunday inside a suite of this building near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Barnett, of Atlanta, Ga., was visiting Edmonton at the time of the incident, police said in a news release Thursday.

Police released a photograph of Barnett and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

On March 17, one day after police issued an arrest warrant, a 35-year-old man was taken into custody in Nunez's death. The accused was charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and possession of an offensive weapon.

The death is the city's fourth homicide of 2018.