Edmonton police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing death in a Strathcona-area apartment building on Sunday.

Police have issued a second-degree murder warrant for Kyle Lauman, who is wanted in connection with the death of Marlon Jair Nunez.

Nunez, 39, was found dead from multiple stab wounds on March 11 in an apartment complex near 107th Street and 83rd Avenue.

Lauman, 35, is wanted for second-degree murder, indignity to a body and possession of an offensive weapon. Police say they consider Lauman armed and dangerous.

He is described by police as five-foot-five and 211 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair, a moustache and thin goatee. Both of his ears are pierced.

Police are asking anyone with information about Lauman to contact them.