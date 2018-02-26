Edmonton police were on scene at Edmonton's Stollery Children's Hospital Sunday evening investigating a firearms threat.

Officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. to investigate a "communicated threat implicating firearms," police spokesperson Acting Staff Sgt. David Lynass told CBC News Monday morning.

"The threat seemed to be the Stollery," Lynass said.

Police attended the scene but found nothing of concern.

No lockdown was put in place at the facility which is located within the University of Alberta hospital in south Edmonton.

According to Calgary police, similar threats were made against hospitals in Calgary and Toronto around the same time Sunday night.

The Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary's northwest was locked down and a perimeter of roads closed after a report of a firearm complaint at about 8:19 p.m. drew a huge response from first responders.

Police responded with multiple units, including canine and HAWCS helicopter support.

The facility was put in lockdown mode as a precaution and police and security personnel swept the building floor by floor.