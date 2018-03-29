Nearly $1M in stolen vehicles recovered by Edmonton police

Edmonton police have recovered close to $1 million worth of stolen vehicles in the first three months of this year.

The police service's Targeted Response to Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) team have charged 56 people and recovered 68 stolen vehicles, valued at about $968,000.

"Our TRAP team members are, without question, making a dent in this crime throughout the Edmonton area," Staff Sgt. Sid Kingma said in a news release.

The TRAP team was created in March 2017 to specifically target auto thieves in hopes they can curb other crimes committed with stolen vehicles as well.

In the 10 months it was operational in 2017, the TRAP team recovered 221 stolen vehicles, made 187 arrests and laid 931 charges.