A brazen thief who stole a Lexus sports car by driving it through the overhead doors of an auto-body shop in south Edmonton Thursday morning continues to elude police.

Police were called to Doug's Place Southgate near 56th Avenue and 103A Street just after 6 a.m., police spokesperson Noreen Remtulla told CBC News.

Staff were already working in the garage when the suspect got inside the building and behind the wheel of a bright red 2016 Lexus which was driven through the closed door.

The car was spotted by police driving through the Old Strathcona neighbourhood, but managed to elude police.

Officers decided not pursue the suspect vehicle any further, out of a concern for public safety.

The suspect remains at large and the car has not been recovered, police said.

"The car is out there," Remtulla said. "We're looking for it."