Two English bulldogs stolen in Edmonton last week were reunited with their owners on the weekend after they were found roaming near Rimbey, Alta.

The dogs, a six-month-old black and white male named Rocky and a three-year-old brown female named Jersey, were unharmed.

The animals were in the cab of a truck that was stolen from outside a business near 101st Street and 34th Avenue on the afternoon of March 12.

The owner told police she entered the business for 20 minutes and when she returned, the truck, dogs and an ATV in the back were gone.

The grey truck was stolen near 101st Street and 34th Avenue in south Edmonton. (Supplied by Edmonton Police Service)

The truck was recovered near Rimbey Friday morning. The dogs were found nearby the following day.

The ATV, a black and yellow 2016 Can-Am DS 90 with Alberta plate GDA50, remains missing.

Police have no any suspects, but continue to investigate.