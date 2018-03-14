Police are looking for help in finding a truck with two dogs in the cab — and an ATV in the box — that was stolen in south Edmonton.

"We want to help this family get their dogs back as quickly as possible," said Det. Scott Gargan in a news release Wednesday.

The owner reported the truck stolen at about 2:30 p.m. Monday from outside a business near 101st Street and 34th Avenue, police said.

The owner told police she entered the business for 20 minutes and when she returned, the truck, dogs and ATV were gone.

All that remained was glass on the ground from when her drivers side door had been smashed in.

This grey 2014 Ford F150 truck was stolen near 101st Street and 34th Avenue in south Edmonton. (Supplied by Edmonton Police Service)

The two dogs are old English bulldogs, described as a six-month-old black and white male named Rocky and a three-year-old brown female named Jersey.

The truck is a grey 2014 Ford F-150 with Alberta plate RPA-249. The ATV is a black and yellow 2016 Can-Am DS 90 with Alberta plate GDA50.

The truck was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run collision in Leduc later Monday and was last seen travelling toward Calmar, police said.