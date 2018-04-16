Suspended Edmonton detective sentenced for steroid trafficking

A suspended Edmonton police detective convicted of selling steroids will be on probation for the next 12 months.

Greg Lewis has also been ordered by the court to pay a $7,000 fine along with a $2,100 victim fine surcharge.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Scott Brooker agreed to the joint sentencing submission made by the Crown and defence on Monday.

Lewis was found guilty in February on two counts of trafficking stanozolol and testosterone to colleagues over a five-year period, between 2007 and 2012.

It is illegal to traffic steroids, but not illegal to possess them.

"He broke the law that he had sworn to uphold," prosecutor Anita Chan told the court. "The trafficking had a connection to the workplace. The substantial fine being proposed in this case takes that factor into account."

Defence lawyer Dino Bottos described the joint sentencing proposal as "fair in all of the circumstances."

He noted Lewis, 37, was suspended without pay after he was arrested in March 2015, and likely faces termination.

The Edmonton Police Service would only say that Lewis faces a future disciplinary hearing.

"At the time .. .he was drawing a salary of $127,000 annually," Bottos told the court. "Mr. Lewis lost his career only 10 years in. He had a promising career with the Edmonton Police Service. That was all cut short."

Brooker said he did not consider sending Lewis to jail.

"It would appear from everything I've heard, he had a very promising career ahead of him as a police officer with the Edmonton Police Service," the judge said. "He seemed to be on a fast track."

Lewis was promoted from constable to detective after only nine years on the job. At the time of his suspension, he was working in the drug-and-gang unit.

"Clearly Mr. Lewis has a great prospect for rehabilitation," Brooker said. "I would imagine in large measure that has already taken place. I have no concern it would happen again."

No comment from Lewis

Before passing sentence, the judge invited Lewis to address the court. Lewis declined.

Outside court, Bottos said his client is considering an appeal of the conviction.

"We're not going to talk about remorse or any statements by him," Bottos said. "There is an appeal being considered, and therefore it's not in his best interests to be giving any statements at this time, including a statement to the court."

The defence has 30 days to file an appeal.

No one was in court to support Lewis, who is single and has no dependents. Bottos said Lewis still has a number of good friends with EPS.

"It's just that they can't come out and publicly support him," Bottos said, "because they would then be tarred with the same brush or perhaps disciplined."

The police chief had some harsh words when Lewis and another officer were charged three years ago.

"Those employees undermined community confidence and they undermined the good work of their colleagues," Rod Knecht said at the time.

Bottos said that condemnation had long-lasting impact.

"He's a pariah according to the chief and the Edmonton Police Service," Bottos said. "But he's not a pariah according to the rank and file. People who know him."

​The other officer, Darren French, pleaded guilty in June 2016 to two counts of trafficking steroids. His sentence included probation, community service and a $1,500 fine. The 25-year veteran retired from the police force in April 2015.



