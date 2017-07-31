Alberta's criminal justice system must pay more attention to the needs and rights of victims, says Edmonton's police chief.

Rod Knecht made his comments in reaction to a CBC News story published Monday that detailed the cases of two more women incarcerated while testifying against their attackers.

"I think it's every case on its merit," Knecht said. "You have to balance all the issues there. But, you know, it's not a good thing when we're sort of locking up a victim so they can testify."

Knecht noted his department has seen a 13.3-per-cent increase in the number of reported sexual assaults in 2017, compared to the same period last year. The chief said with 63 more reported sex assaults this year over last he has added another two investigators to the sex assault unit.

Knecht admitted it's possible some victims in future may be reluctant to report sexual assaults, based on the experiences of the women highlighted in CBC articles.

"I think it's something that we have to focus on," Knecht said about the treatment of victims. "We have to make sure, are there other means to do that other than incarceration."

On Monday, CBC News told the stories of two women who were jailed while waiting to testify.

In 2013, Starlite was placed in the same courthouse cell block as the man who raped her at knifepoint. She was 16 at the time.

Starlite was 16 years old when she was jailed and forced to testify against the man who sexually assaulted her. (CBC News )

Two years ago, Susan was taken into custody the night before she testified against the man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing her. She was nearly eight months pregnant when she was forced to spend a sleepless night in the Edmonton Remand Centre before giving evidence.

Sources approached CBC News with those two cases after the story about Angela Cardinal was revealed in June. The homeless, Indigenous woman was jailed for five nights while she testified against the man accused of kidnapping, confining and sexually assaulting her. Court transcripts show Cardinal was forced to ride in the same prisoner transport van with her attacker.

The names of all three victims are protected by court-ordered publication bans.

The police chief called Cardinal's case in particular a "bad" one.

"In the sense they're being transported with the person they're testifying against," he said. "That's horrific. That can't happen."

'It's a real mess and it needs to be fixed'

Knecht suggested locking up a victim to testify should be done only as a last resort.

"Get somebody into a hotel room and look after them and make sure they're cared for," he said. "If it's only a couple, three days or over a weekend, I think the system can accommodate that. Particularly if it's an important witness. Or any witness."

Knecht said he can understand a sex assault victim's reluctance to testify, forced to relive the traumatic experience and face cross-examination.

"It's challenging to get any sex assault survivor to come to court to testify," said Deb Tomlinson, head of the Calgary-based Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services.

"It's one of the hardest crimes to prosecute, because of the nature of the crime."

Deb Tomlinson of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services (CBC News )

Tomlinson said the reporting rate is low, and so is the conviction rate.

Knecht said the cases police hear about are likely "the tip of the iceberg."

The biggest problem in Tomlinson's mind is the justice system's current response to sexual assault.

"It's a real mess and it needs to be fixed," she said. "This is a systemic problem and I think we need a systemic solution."

Knecht said every part of the process has to pay more attention to victims.

"Make sure they're well tended to and that their interests come first. I don't think that's something we've done very well in the past."

The chief said he also sees wider problems.

"At every level, the criminal justice system is collapsing under its own weight," he said.



