Edmonton police are asking for the public's help identifying a boy found wandering near Knottwood Road E. and 13th Avenue between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

The boy is believed to be between two and three years old. Police say he was found walking alone on the street.

He is in the care of the Child at Risk Response Team.

Police shared a photo of the child, which shows a smiling brown-haired boy wearing a red and blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton police non-emergency line, 780-423-4567.