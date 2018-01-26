The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and a light grey Cleveland Cavaliers cap. (CBC)

A 28-year-old man who died after being stabbed during a robbery late Wednesday gave chase to the fleeing attacker, say Edmonton police.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and the manner was homicide.

Homicide detectives are seeking a specific witness, police said in a news release Friday.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a personal robbery at a bus stop west of 82nd Street on 118th Avenue.

Two men, both 28, were waiting at the bus stop when they were approached by a man who allegedly tried to rob them of their belongings.

A brief altercation took place and one of the 28-year-old men was stabbed. Both men pursued the suspect, who fled eastbound on the north side of 118th Avenue.

When Emergency Medical Services arrived, they treated the victim and transported him to hospital where he died.

Specific witness sought

Police say an elderly man saw the two men pursue the suspect.

"While chasing the suspect, the two males passed an older man wearing a light grey winter coat with a black stripe across the top," Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in the news release. "We are hoping to speak with this man as we believe he may have information pertinent to this investigation."

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-20s, about five-feet-10-inches tall, with an average build and dark hair.

He was wearing dark clothing and a light grey baseball cap with a Cleveland Cavaliers emblem. The suspect also had a camouflage-patterned bag that he was wearing like a backpack.