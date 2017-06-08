Edmonton police are searching for a male suspect after a report of shots fired in the area of 118th Avenue and 127th Street just before noon Thursday.

"Officers at the scene did locate a gun in the area that was reportedly discarded by the suspect," police spokesperson Patrycia Thenu said in a news release.

The shots were reported at 11:50 a.m.

Police are using the Air-1 helicopter and a canine unit in their search for the suspect.

He may be injured as he was seen to be limping while fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as five-feet-10-inches tall and in his mid-20s. He was wearing jeans and a dark shirt.

Six schools in the area were put on alert around noon.

That meant that doors were locked, but classes continued as normal. The alert has since been lifted.

The schools were Prince Charles, Dovercourt, Westmount and Inglewood in the public district, and St. Pius X and St. Mark in the Catholic district.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.