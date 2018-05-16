Man wanted for series of 9 robberies throughout Edmonton

Police are looking for a man they think committed nine robberies across Edmonton between February and April.

Most of the robberies happened in the city's southwest at fast-food restaurants or gas bars between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Each time, the suspect either ordered food or said he was there to pick up food.

He then flashed a weapon and demanded cash and cigarettes. Police would not specify what the weapon was because they say it could jeopardize the investigation.

Businesses near Ellerslie Road and 111th Street, Saddleback Road, Gateway Boulevard and 53rd Avenue were targeted in robberies that took place between Feb. 24 and April 9. Police said two other businesses, one in the northeast and one in the southeast, were also targeted.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set Caucasian or Hispanic man, aged 30 to 45 years old, who was five-foot-nine to six feet tall and unshaven.

He was seen wearing a dark ball cap, a dark-blue hoodie, sweatpants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the man or the robberies is asked to contact Edmonton police.