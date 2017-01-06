More snowfall is expected Friday in the Edmonton area, the day after slick driving conditions resulted in 235 collisions on local roads and highways.

Police were urging drivers to slow down during the evening commute Thursday, as collisions continued to pile up throughout the day.

A total of 190 property damage collisions, 14 injury collisions and 31 hit and run collisions were reported by 10 p.m.

One collision involved a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed across the Yellowhead Trail near Beverly Bridge. Police rerouted traffic as they dealt with the incident in the eastbound lanes.

A tractor-trailer jackknifed off the Yellowhead Trail Thursday, causing police to reroute traffic

The RCMP issued a highway advisory about icy road conditions in Fort Saskatchewan, reporting multiple vehicles had hit the ditch.

No weather alerts are in effect for Friday, but the Environment Canada forecast calls for a 60 percent chance of flurries with a low of -19 C Friday night.

Clear skies are expected by Sunday with temperatures dipping down to the -20s by early next week.