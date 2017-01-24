The suspect is believed to be a white man between 45 and 50 years old.

Edmonton police have released a sketch of a man suspected to be involved in a violent road-rage incident in the city's southeast in December.

An altercation between two drivers at 75th Street and 78th Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 left one man with stab wounds. The 37-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other man, suspected to have fled the scene in a silver or grey pickup truck, is believed to be a white man between 45 and 50 years old, police said in a release Tuesday.

Detectives would like anyone with information about the suspect to contact police.