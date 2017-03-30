A puppy stolen from its owner outside a north-end grocery store two weeks ago, is back home thanks to the dogged determination of Edmonton police.

The dog's owner had used a leash to tie the dog to a picnic table in the area of 115th Street and Kingsway on the afternoon of March 15 while she ran into a nearby store.

When she returned a few minutes later, the dog's leash had been cut and Bella, her six-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was gone.

The theft was reported to police two days later, but it would be weeks before the dog would be found.

Bella was recovered from a home after a traffic stop led police to their only suspect in the case. (Edmonton Police Service)

On March 20th, the police canine unit conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of 118th Avenue and 82nd Street when they determined that the driver was also a suspect in the dog's disappearance.

The man was arrested in relation to the stolen vehicle, and a few days later, Bella was found in the suspect's home, police said in a news release Thursday.

"Having a pet stolen from you is like losing a part of the family," said Const. Adam Henry in a statement.

"As a dog owner myself, I am glad that we were able to locate and return Bella back to her rightful owner."

The 34-year-old accused is facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property under $5,000, disqualified driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, and theft under $5,000.