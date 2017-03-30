A puppy stolen from its owner outside a north-end grocery store two weeks ago, is back home thanks to the dogged determination of Edmonton police.
The dog's owner had used a leash to tie the dog to a picnic table in the area of 115th Street and Kingsway on the afternoon of March 15 while she ran into a nearby store.
When she returned a few minutes later, the dog's leash had been cut and Bella, her six-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier, was gone.
The theft was reported to police two days later, but it would be weeks before the dog would be found.
On March 20th, the police canine unit conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of 118th Avenue and 82nd Street when they determined that the driver was also a suspect in the dog's disappearance.
The man was arrested in relation to the stolen vehicle, and a few days later, Bella was found in the suspect's home, police said in a news release Thursday.
"Having a pet stolen from you is like losing a part of the family," said Const. Adam Henry in a statement.
"As a dog owner myself, I am glad that we were able to locate and return Bella back to her rightful owner."
The 34-year-old accused is facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property under $5,000, disqualified driving, possession of a prohibited weapon, and theft under $5,000.