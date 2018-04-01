Edmonton police officer accidentally shot at gun range

An off-duty police officer was shot in the leg at the Edmonton police gun range Sunday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Paul Czerwonka with the northeast detachment said the incident at the Constable William Nixon Memorial Training Centre was "accidental." The gun range is on the northeast side of the city, located at 129th Avenue and 9th Street.

The officer took a bullet to the leg, and was conscious when taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The gun range is on the northeast side of Edmonton. (Phil Leplante/CBC)

Police haven't provided any information on how the accidental shooting occurred.

Czerwonka said the member is part of the gun club.

Police blocked off roadways around the training centre along Yellowhead Trail Sunday afternoon to help transport the member to hospital as quickly as possible.