About a dozen Edmonton police officers laced up hockey skates to play shinny with kids in the McCauley neighbourhood on Tuesday.

About 40 kids, aged 5 to 18, showed up to take part in the 8th annual McCauley Cup. The goal of the event is for police to foster a positive relationship with the community.

"It's a chance to see a lighter side of police work and step back and kind of remind us why we do the work that we do," said Const. Andrew Melney, a downtown beat officer and one of the tournament's organizers.

A.J. Bernard, 17, said the event shows to him that police are human.

"It feels great," he said. "It's just nice to have a little bit of friendly competition."

The game, held at the McCauley outdoor skating rink at 96th Street and 108th Avenue, attracted spectators as well, who were encouraged to bring a donation for the Edmonton Food Bank.

"Everyone walks away with a smile on their face," Melney said.

Attendees also gathered around a bonfire and sipped hot chocolate.

Former Edmonton OIilers defenceman Al Hamilton was also at Tuesday's game.

"The beautiful thing about an outdoor rink is you can pretend to be who you want," Hamilton said. "So you can have some dreams."