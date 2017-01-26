Edmonton police are looking for the pickup truck that they believe was driven by suspects in a weekend homicide.

Police Thursday released a description of the vehicle — a light-coloured, four-door Dodge Ram — and a blurry photograph.

Edmonton police are looking for this light-coloured, four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck. They believe it was driven by suspects in a weekend homicide. (Edmonton Police Service)

On Saturday at about 6:45 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint around 110th Avenue and 84th Street. Area residents reportedly heard gunshots.

Officers found 28-year-old Ian Janvier, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It's Edmonton's fifth homicide of 2017.

Police want to speak with anyone who saw a truck matching the description in the area early Saturday morning.