Edmonton police are looking for the pickup truck that they believe was driven by suspects in a weekend homicide.
Police Thursday released a description of the vehicle — a light-coloured, four-door Dodge Ram — and a blurry photograph.
On Saturday at about 6:45 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint around 110th Avenue and 84th Street. Area residents reportedly heard gunshots.
Officers found 28-year-old Ian Janvier, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
It's Edmonton's fifth homicide of 2017.
- Police investigate suspicious death at downtown Edmonton apartment
- Saturday's suspicious death now deemed an Edmonton homicide
Police want to speak with anyone who saw a truck matching the description in the area early Saturday morning.