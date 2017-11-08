Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in his late 50s Tuesday in west Edmonton.

Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for assistance from emergency medical services about a disturbance at a home near 87th Avenue and 178th Street.

When they arrived, police found an injured man.

EMS treated and transported the victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A woman was arrested on scene and is in custody, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man and the woman were known to each other, police said.

The victim's next of kin has not yet been notified, they added.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact them.