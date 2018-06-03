Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police investigating after man shot while driving

Edmonton police are investigating after a man who had been shot drove himself to hospital Sunday.

The 24-year-old man drove himself to hospital after he was shot, police say

Police responded to a local hospital at about 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call from the 24-year-old man.

It's believed he was shot while driving in the area of 76th Avenue and 34th Street, police said.

Investigators don't believe it was a random incident and say public safety is not at risk.

