Edmonton police investigating after man shot while driving
Edmonton police are investigating after a man who had been shot drove himself to hospital Sunday.
The 24-year-old man drove himself to hospital after he was shot, police say
Police responded to a local hospital at about 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call from the 24-year-old man.
It's believed he was shot while driving in the area of 76th Avenue and 34th Street, police said.
Investigators don't believe it was a random incident and say public safety is not at risk.