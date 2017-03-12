Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death at a northwest Safeway parking lot on Saturday afternoon, Staff Sgt. Kellie Morgan confirmed.

Police were called at about 2:15 p.m. and were on scene at 137th Avenue and 127th Street for several hours after a body was found in the area.

One witness working in a nearby store told CBC News she saw five or six police cars surrounding a vehicle and that police asked her for security footage of the parking lot.

Morgan said police are in the process of notifying next of kin.