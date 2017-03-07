Edmonton police are investigating a student altercation that was caught on video and viewed tens of thousands of times online.

In the short video, posted to Instagram, three girls are involved in an apparent confrontation.

Two of the girls corner the third girl. One punches, slaps, and yells at her before the other girl punches her in the head, slamming her head up against a brick wall. A fourth girl stands nearby laughing.

Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Brad Stromberg said they are aware of an altercation involving students at an Edmonton school, but provided few details, citing the police investigation.

He said the incident happened outside of school hours when schools were closed.

Video of Edmonton students fighting0:10

"We are always concerned for the safety of our students — regardless of whether not it's a school day," said Stromberg.

By Tuesday afternoon, the video, which was posted two days ago, had been viewed more than 63,000 times.

