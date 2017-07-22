Police have released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly exposed his genitals at a southeast Edmonton bridal store on July 5.

The man visited the store around 7:30 p.m. and asked to look at bridesmaid dresses, police say. An employee handed him several dresses, which he took into a fitting room.

When the employee came back to check on him, he was found standing in a back room between two dress racks with his shorts pulled down, exposing his genitals.

He quickly left and was seen driving away in a truck.

Police describe the suspect as a tanned, Caucasian man and is estimated to be in his late 30s or early 40s. He is about six feet, five inches tall with blue eyes and a large nose.

He was wearing flip flops, a green T-shirt and grey cargo shorts. His hair is described as long, slick and dyed blonde with black roots.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Edmonton police.