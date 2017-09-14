Homicide detectives have identified the elderly victim of a shooting Wednesday evening near Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

Nexhmi "Nick" Nuhi, 76, was found dead inside a multi-unit residence near 111th Avenue and 94th Street.

Officers were called to the area for a weapons complaint at approximately 5:45 p.m. They found Nuhi dead on the floor of the building's common area.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, according to police.



Investigators are asking anyone with information in this case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.