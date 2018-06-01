Cyclist a suspect in Callingwood murder, police say

A cyclist Edmonton police were looking for as a witness to a homicide in west Edmonton is now considered a suspect.

The cyclist was in the Callingwood neighbourhood just north of 64th Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. on May 16, around the time Ibrahim Zoker,23, was shot and killed.

Last week police said they were looking for the cyclist as a potential witness, but the investigation has since led them to believe the man is a suspect.

The man was riding a full-sized bike. At the time, he was wearing a light-coloured top. He may have been carrying a satchel or bag and he also may have been wearing a headlamp. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police released security footage of a cyclist in the area. It's unclear if the video shows the suspect they're looking for, but police are asking anyone who could identify the cyclist to come forward.

Edmonton police are looking for information on the cyclist or Zoker. Police said Zoker went by several nicknames, including Teardrop, Two-face, Thirty, Thirty Cent, Hundred, Prince, Romeo and Money.

He was also known to wear a distinctive gold-coloured baseball cap wherever he went.

Zoker is the city's 12th homicide victim of 2018.