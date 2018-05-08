Skip to Main Content
Woman found dead in Strathearn suite may be victim of domestic violence

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Edmonton Monday afternoon as a domestic violence incident.

41-year-old male suspect was estranged from 33-year-old victim for years, police say

CBC News ·

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in southeast Edmonton as a domestic violence incident.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 disturbance call near 96th Avenue and 87th Street in the Strathearn neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman dead inside a suite.

A 41-year old man who knew the woman has been taken into custody as a suspect, police said in a news release Tuesday. Charges are pending.

The man and the woman had been estranged for several years, said police.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Investigators continue to conduct interviews.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

