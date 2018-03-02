Edmonton gasoline thief caught on surveillance video

Edmonton police investigating a rash of fuel thefts across the city released a video Friday showing a thief stealing gasoline from a minivan.

The video shows a man stealing fuel from a vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of 118th Avenue and 159th Street.

The man is seen removing the fuel from the vehicle, adding it to his minivan's tank and then leaving. Police said he drilled a hole in the gas tank underneath the vehicle and drained the tank.

Thieves in Edmonton have been drilling holes into fuel tanks and the incidents have been reported in the city's southwest, west and northwest. About 18 vehicles have been damaged since December, including six since early February.

The cost of the fuel itself is low, but repairing damaged tanks is much more significant, Det. Richard Windover said in February. Repairs have cost in the range of $1,500 to $3,000 per vehicle, Windover said.

A silver or grey minivan has been reported in the area of several of thefts.

"We're hopeful that someone may recognize the individual or the vehicle in this video so we can bring this costly crime series to an end," Windover said.

He said police suspect the incidents are linked. Gas thefts have also been reported in Camrose and Sherwood Park.