Warrant issued for man wanted in northeast Edmonton homicide

Edmonton police are looking for a man wanted for first-degree murder after a man's body was found in the city's northeast Sunday evening.

An Alberta-wide warrant was issued for 36-year-old Clinton Wabasca, wanted in the death of a 42-year-old man who was found dead near 117th Avenue and 91st Street on March 25.

An autopsy confirmed the man died from head trauma. Police did not name the victim.

Edmonton police said Wabasca has been known to carry edged weapons and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wabasca is asked to contact police.