Body found at scene of suspicious fire

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found at the scene of a suspicious fire northeast of downtown Edmonton on Wednesday.

A statement said Edmonton police officers were driving by an apartment building in the area of 117 Avenue and 80 Street around 3:30 p.m. when they noticed smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were called and the body was found in one of the building's units a short time later.

The cause of the fire is unknown but the police department's arson unit, working alongside Edmonton Fire Rescue, has deemed it suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.