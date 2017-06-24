An Edmonton police officer has had her pay cut for a drunk driving incident last October, in which she urged a fellow officer to "do her a solid" after pulling her over.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Edmonton Police Service Const. Lexy Kerr was off-duty and driving her own vehicle on Oct. 8, 2016 when she came upon a checkstop at Fox Drive and Keillor Road at around 1:45 a.m.

Kerr's vehicle was speeding at 70 km/h toward the checkstop, which was marked with a 20 km/h sign and numerous police vehicles with emergency lights on. A police officer had to jump out of the way when it became obvious her vehicle was not going to stop.

Kerr's vehicle eventually came to a "very jerky stop," and when questioned by the police officer whether she had been drinking, Kerr said she had consumed two beers.

Kerr failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested. She then asked if the fellow constable could "do her a solid," and asked twice whether the fellow officer could do anything for her because she was a "p."

She then admitted she worked with EPS and asked if the officer could just "give her a ride home or something."

Samples of Kerr's breath taken at the scene showed .15 on the first reading and .14 on the second.

On Nov. 15, 2016, she pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding .08. She also faced one count of discreditable conduct for trying to persuade a fellow officer to discontinue the investigation.

At a disciplinary hearing on June 7, Kerr was given a suspension of 70 hours without pay, representing a total financial penalty of $3,300.

No previous discipline record

Mitigating factors considered in the penalty included Kerr having no record of previous discipline and that she took responsibility for her actions "at the earliest opportunity" in criminal court, with the professional standards branch and at the disciplinary hearing.

Kerr, an EPS member since Sept. 14, 2009, has sought counseling and followed a treatment plan for "alcohol issues."

Fred Kamins, a retired RCMP chief superintendent who was the presiding officer in the hearing, said in his written decision that while driving while impaired is a serious offence, "doing so as a police officer is even more so."

"I have been told that Constable Kerr has maintained a strong work ethic, positive outlook, good attitude and has taken steps to address her alcohol-related issues," he said.

"That is good, but the true test will be how she conducts herself in the future as the impact of her choice ... lives on."