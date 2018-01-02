Edmonton police say they've found a discarded rifle hours after asking residents of a west-end neighbourhood to check for it on their properties.

The rifle was thrown away in the La Perle neighbourhood early Tuesday near 96th Avenue and 180th Street.

Police said a 32-year-old man broke into a vehicle while the owner watched. The owner locked the doors remotely, trapping the man inside. To escape, the man fired a rife, shattering the windows of the vehicle and hitting a nearby home.

No one was injured. Charges are pending against the man.

The suspect fled the scene and was caught by police a block away. Police issued a call to the public Tuesday asking for help to find the gun.

Late Tuesday afternoon, police said the gun had been located and secured.