Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 50-year-old man on a northeast Edmonton street Tuesday morning.

The man's body was found in a vehicle on a street in the Beverly neighbourhood, near the corner of 118th Avenue and 37th Street.

Officers were initially called to the scene shortly after 4:30 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision. When they arrived, they found a body in a vehicle "with wounds not consistent with a collision," police said in a news release.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Police could not say whether the man lived in the neighbourhood.

"It looks like he got to the scene in a vehicle and that's the point where we found him," said Edmonton Police Service watch commander Sgt. Mike Furman.

Police remain at the scene. The area where the man's body was found is closed to traffic.