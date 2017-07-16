Alberta Justice and Solicitor General has withdrawn a perjury charge against an Edmonton police officer who was suspended from duty without pay in 2014.

Const. Michael Crane was charged with perjury early this year after a three-year investigation by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The ASIRT investigation found that Crane, a 19-year member with EPS, lied under oath approximately six times in traffic court while he was working in traffic enforcement.

Alberta Justice has not said why the Crown withdrew the charge on July 12.

Edmonton police haven't decided whether to reinstate Crane's job with the force.

A spokesperson said Friday the police service is reviewing the case and seeking advice from a lawyer before deciding "Mr. Crane's future with the EPS."

Suspicions that Crane may have been lying under oath came about while he was being interviewed for a job at a different police department in November 2013.

Something Crane said during the job interview, referring to evidence he had given in traffic court, alerted members of the department that interviewed Crane that he may have committed perjury.

That police department notified Edmonton police. In November 2013, ASIRT was brought in to conduct an investigation.

ASIRT did not respond Friday to a request for comment from CBC News.