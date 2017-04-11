A civilian employee with the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation Unit. (CBC)

A civilian employee working at the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with child pornography-related offences.

The man, who worked in an administrative capacity at EPS, was arrested April 7 after a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation unit and the Victoria Police Department.

The employee is accused of communicating with an undercover police agent at the Victoria department, and trying to arrange to have sex with a child.

Police searched the suspect's southeast Edmonton home where they seized a number of computer and electronic devices. The man was arrested in a vehicle leaving the home.

He is charged with agreement to commit a sexual offence against a child, making child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

The man was released on bail and has to follow a number of court-imposed conditions. He is not allowed to have any electronic devices and must stay more than 100 metres away from any public facility where children may be present. He is prohibited from being in the company of children.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 26.