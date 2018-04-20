Police chief to share security lessons of Edmonton attack with NFL

Edmonton police chief Rod Knecht will share lessons learned from last September's attacks in an upcoming presentation to the National Football League (NFL).

But he said the learning will go both ways.

"I think it's a reciprocal relationship where we're both going to learn from each other and understand how best to keep the sports–going public safe," said Knecht after a police commission meeting Thursday.

In September, Const. Mike Chernyk was stabbed outside Commonwealth Stadium before police pursued a U–Haul van that struck four pedestrians during a high speed chase downtown.

Knecht was in the stadium stands that day when he first learned about the attack on one of his officers. But he soon found himself in a boardroom with other high–ranking police members as the shocking events unfolded.

He said last week police completed a review of the attacks that will help inform his upcoming dialogue with the NFL in San Diego in May.

Among the lessons, Knecht said he'll talk about how police handled not knowing the extent of the incident or whether there were multiple attacks.

And with Edmonton set to host the CFL Grey Cup this season, Knecht said it's also an opportunity to learn from the NFL and see "how they up their game."

'On the road to recovery'

Earlier this week, Knecht said police checked in on the four Edmontonians injured during the incident.

"Everybody is actually moving forward with their health," said Knecht, who added that a couple of people "still have some issues" and another woman will have "long–standing issues."

"But hopefully she's on the road to recovery and the doctors even say she's doing much better then they anticipated so that's all good news."

Abdulahi Sharif faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. In the early hours of the investigation, police said they found an ISIS flag and the attack was being investigated as "acts of terrorism" but terror charges have never been laid.

Knecht said the final decision rests with the federal prosecutor working in conjunction with the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

"From what I know of the investigation, I think the evidence is there to lay a (terror) charge," he said.

