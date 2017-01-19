Edmonton police have charged a 49-year-old man in connection with a homicide from March 2016.

The man has been charged with second-degree murder.

Lisa Kristine Randhawa, 42, was found dead in an apartment on 114th Avenue and 132nd Street on March 28.

Randhawa died of trauma, police said.

Police were investigating a string of homicides in March, and Ranhawa's death was one of six in a single week.

Edmonton police said Grande Prairie RCMP helped arrest the man on Jan. 17. He was transported to Edmonton and charged.