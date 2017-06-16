Edmonton police are investigating the discovery of a man's body in an alley behind an apartment building at 118th Avenue and 50th Street.

Police removed the body from the alley Friday morning. The body was found at about 3 a.m. and police believe the man's death occurred overnight.

Police tape remained up around most of the Beacon Heights neighbourhood block in mid-morning and investigators were still at the scene.

A person is in custody, but police are not calling the person a suspect.