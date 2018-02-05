Edmonton police constable charged with 2017 assault

An Edmonton police constable was charged Monday with assault in relation to an incident last year.

The charge stems from an incident on March 25, 2017 where the officer tried to remove a person from the Boyle Street Community Services centre, which is at 101st Street and 105th Avenue.

The officer, who was hired by the Edmonton Police Service in 2013, remains on duty but in a non-patrol role.

The charge follows an in-depth investigation by the EPS professional standards branch and Crown prosecutors.