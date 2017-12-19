Police have released surveillance footage of an arson suspect who set fire to a Christmas display outside a grocery store in northwest Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the man from the closed-circuit security camera footage.

At about 8 a.m., police were called to the scene outside the Superstore on Stony Plain Road near 173rd Street in the Terra Losa neighbourhood.

Police think the Christmas display was set on fire just before 3 a.m. by a lone male suspect, who fled north on foot.

In the video, the man appears to pour a liquid around the edge of some evergreen wreaths and Christmas decorations set up near the store entrance, before the entire thing bursts into flames.

The suspect was wearing white pants with one leg rolled up and long black underwear.

He was also wearing black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.