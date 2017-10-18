Edmonton police say an 88-year-old driver died in May after an April collision on the city's south side.

The man's death had previously gone unreported, police said Wednesday.

"Due to the unusual nature of this file, in which the individual passed away due to medical complications following the initial collision, this fatality unfortunately wasn't captured in a news release at the time," police said.

"We apologize for the reporting delay."

The collision happened on April 22 at 105th Street and 77th Avenue. A black 2010 Nissan Sentra was eastbound on 77th Avenue approaching 105th Street when it allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a black 2009 Honda CR-V.

The Honda spun around, mounted a curb and collided with a street sign, a fence and four other vehicles.

The 88-year-old Honda driver was transported to hospital with injuries described by police as non-life-threatening. The 36-year-old woman driving the Nissan wasn't hurt.

The injured man died in hospital May 1, police said.

His death has been classified as a traffic fatality.

The Nissan driver was issued a ticket for failing to stop at a stop sign. Police don't believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.