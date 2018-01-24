Edmonton police praise babysitter who reported townhouse child abuse case

Edmonton police are praising a 19-year-old woman who first reported child abuse in a northeast Edmonton townhouse in December.

Two children with broken bones were found by police in a barricaded basement after Justice Taylor alerted them. Police found three other children in the townhouse.

Two women, ages 23 and 24, were charged in December with attempted murder and other offences.

"[The babysitter's] actions are to be commended and we are so grateful she did the right thing," Det. Aubrey Zalaski with the EPS Child Protection Unit said Wednesday.

This is the first time Edmonton police have spoken about the case, which CBC Edmontonfirst reported in December.

Justice Taylor says she discovered two young sisters, severely bruised and hungry, barricaded in a basement in northeast Edmonton. (Sam Martin/CBC)

Social media concerns

Zalaski said police are concerned with online vitriol from people who are reading the details of the case.

"I want to caution the public about making assumptions from the details heard so far," he said.

"It's common to have feelings of shock and anger and while that's acceptable and it's normal, those feelings should not result in crime activity or retribution."

A defence lawyer for the two women is asking that their bail hearing be closed to the public, citing safety concerns for the accused.

He wouldn't share details of the case to protect the integrity of the investigation, but said all five children are now in safe environments.

"It's concerning, both as a detective and a human being," Zalaski said. "[But] at the end of the day, I have to do my part."

The 23-year-old woman is charged with:

One count of attempted murder.

One count of aggravated assault.

Two counts of abandonment of a child.

Five counts of unlawful confinement.

Two counts of criminal negligence.

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

The 24-year-old woman is charged with:

One count of attempted murder.

One count of aggravated assault.

Two counts of abandonment of a child.

Two counts of duty to provide necessaries of life.

Five counts of unlawful confinement.

Two counts of criminal negligence.

The women are in custody and are next scheduled to appear in court Thursday.