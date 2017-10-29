A fire tore through a north Edmonton pizza shop early Sunday morning, causing almost $1 million in damages, police say.

Police and fire crews were called to Pappa's Baked Pizza at 135th Avenue and Victoria Trail at around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, the strip mall restaurant was fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof, Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson Claire Harvey said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the restaurant, protecting other businesses in the strip mall. The fire was declared under control at around 2 a.m.

No one was injured, said Edmonton Police Service Staff Sgt. Mike Garth. Damages are estimated at almost $1 million and arson investigators will be consulted in the investigation, he added.

The same strip mall was evacuated due to an "off-the-charts" natural gas leak in July. Emergency crews were able to contain the gas leak at the time and no one was injured.